Dundalk man McCrystal comes a close second behind Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee
Dundalk athlete Bryan McCrystal pushed Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee all the way at Ironman Cork yesterday to claim a second place finish in horrendous conditions.
Up against Alistair Brownlee - the two-times Olympic Champion, two-times World Champion and four-times European Champion - The Jenkinstown man made Brownlee work all the way for the victory.
With the swim cancelled due to the conditions, Bryan set a blistering pace on the bike and had a good lead coming off.
McCrystal held Alistair off until the final stages of the run to finish an impressive second.
