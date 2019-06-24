Dundalk's Marshes Little Monsters kids club is back this Saturday

This summer's smash hit movie, Toy Story 4, will be the theme as Dundalk children enjoy the latest kids club at Marshes Shopping Centre on Saturday, June 29.

There will be lots happening to keep children entertained from 12-4pm. The free kids club runs on the last Saturday of each month at the food court, so you can bring your children for an afternoon full of exciting activities.

There will be a hive of activity as Dundalk children celebrate the phenomenal final Toy Story movie.

“This event is a great opportunity for kids to have a super time,” said Centre Manager Seán Farrell.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children and parents to celebrate Toy Story and to hosting more events in 2019.”

So, if you have a ‘Little Monster’ or ‘Monsters’ with a love of Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Bo or even Mr Potato Head, who would love to come along to the children’s club at Marshes Shopping Centre, close to the town centre, don’t hesitate.

For further information on Marshes Little Monsters Kids Club please see the Marshes Shopping Centre Facebook page.