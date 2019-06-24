Deaths in Dundalk - Monday June 24 2019

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) Jervis of Drive One Muirhevanamore, Dundalk, Louth

Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Denise and Patrick (Packy), sisters Charlene and Leona, brothers Liam, Colum and Seamus, nephews Michael, Oisin and Tiernan, nieces Ava-Rose and Sophia, grandmother Eileen Jervis, uncles, aunts, extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

