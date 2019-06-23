Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday June 23 2019

The death has occurred of Dympna Reenan (née English) of Meadow Grove and formerly of Market Street, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home, June 21 2019. Dympna, beloved wife of Tommy and dear mother of Lisa, Annmarie, Rosemary, Brian, Fiona, Thomas and Glen.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am (by foot) to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium arriving at 1.30pm.

House strictly private.

May she rest in peace



