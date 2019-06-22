Tragic end to search for missing Dundalk man

Dundalk Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has commented on the tragic death of 23-year-old Joseph Jervis in Dundalk, saying;

"I understand that the body of a young man who has been missing since Thursday was located at a town centre location this evening (Saturday).

"I had spoken to his family over recent months and I wish to offer them my sincerest sympathies at this terrible time.

"This 23 year old man was in the prime of his life, he had so much potential and so much to live for. Unfortunately all of his hopes for the future have been cut short."

According to LMFM, Mr Jervis' body was found at the Long Walk car park in the town centre at approximately 6pm yesterday evening.

Gardai are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.