Great disparity in household incomes in Louth revealed in CSO release

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) yesterday reveal that the median household income in parts of Dundalk in 2016, was less than half that of other parts of Louth and in some cases was over €17,000 less than the State figure.

When defining household income for this report, it was defined to include income from employment, self-employment, pensions, rental property, social welfare and further education grants.

The household median(middle) gross income for Louth overall in 2016 was €41,033 - €4,223 less than the State figure of €45,256.

The CSO has provided the figures on a county level, town level and on an electoral division level. It is these figures that gives some real insight into household incomes in different parts of Louth.

In Dundalk, the median household income was €2,285 lower than that in Drogheda. Dundalk reported a median income of €36,591 while Drogheda reported one of €38,876.

The electoral division with the highest median household incomes in 2016 was Mullary in the south of the count, at €61,580.

The lowest was Dundalk No 1 Urban at €27,699. Parts of Dundalk make up three of the bottom four on the list of electoral districts, in terms of household income.

Dundalk No 2 Urban was second from bottom, with a median household income of €27,765.

The full list of electoral divisions and the reported median household income for each is listed below.

Included in the report released by the CSO, was information on social welfare income, State pensions, average rents and education for each county.

Working age social welfare was the majority of the income in 16.7% of the households in Louth. This compared to 14.1% in Monaghan and 10.3% in Meath. Only Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown in Dublin reported a lower figure in this category than Meath (5.8%).

The State pension made up the majority of the income in 13.8% of households in Louth. Fingal had the lowest at 6.9%, while Donegal had the highest at 18.5%.

The average rent as a percentage of disposable income of tenants in Louth was 29.1% in 2016. This compared to 33.3% in South Dublin and 21.1% in Longford.

With regards to education, those who held an honours degree qualification as their highest level of education and were working in Louth had a median earned income of €34,980.50.

Dublin City had a median earned income of €44,664, the highest in the country, while the lowest was Carlow at €34,326.

Finally, the median earned income per person working for payment or profit in the county in 2016 was €27,851. The highest was Dublin City at €39,999 and the lowest was Donegal at €24,626.

Household median gross incomes in Louth by Electoral Division