Dundalk IT launches 'large-scale' Health and Wellbeing initiative

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has announced the launch of a new large-scale research and innovation institute of excellence in the area of Connected Health and Wellbeing.

The Institute of Connected Health & Wellbeing comprises skills and expertise from three of DkIT’s top performing research centres and will enable the college to dramatically increase capacity across research, innovation and industry support.

DkIT’s research is founded upon the excellence led by global needs with real-world societal and economic impacts. In line with this objective, the newly established Research Institute aims to leverage collaborative synergies between existing teams of DkIT researchers that will support enhanced external engagement and will help generate commercially viable research opportunities of direct benefit to industry.

Speaking today, DkIT Head of Research & Graduate Studies, Dr Tim McCormac, said: “The new Institute brings together our existing research centres of Netwell/Casala, the Regulated Software Research Centre (RSRC) and Smooth Muscle Research Centre (SMRC), which have collectively attracted over €40M in research and innovation funding to date from both national and international sources. The Institute will include more than 30 PhD researchers, plus a core team of leading Principle Investigators and support staff. The focus shall be to undertake research and innovation across a range of Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs). DkIT, via the Research Office and Regional Development Centre will prioritise internal investment and support into this centre and enable it to respond rapidly to upcoming National and European Funding calls”

Aidan Browne, Head of Innovation & Business Development at DKIT added: “Driven by global challenges, the science and technology associated with the areas of Health and Wellbeing are creating one of the world's fastest-growing opportunity markets. This strategic initiative by DkIT not only builds on regional research and innovation strengths but also has the capacity to unlock further opportunities to partner with other stakeholders that will benefit the economic and social development of the region and I firmly believe we are on the cusp of a very positive transformation.”

Aidan McKenna, Enterprise Ireland Regional Director - North East & North West at todays launch commented: “Enterprise Ireland welcomes today’s announcement of the launch of DKIT’s Institute of Connected Health and Wellbeing which builds upon the significant expertise and track record of three research centres at the Institute. Strengthening research capability, collaboration and commercialization is key to ensuring Irish companies remain innovative and competitive in a fast changing, dynamic global marketplace.”