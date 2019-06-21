Family of missing Dundalk man appeals to public for help

The family of a man from Dundalk, who has been missing since Thursday morning, has made an appeal for the public to help locate his whereabouts.

Joseph Jervis (23) was last seen in Muirhevnamor at around 9am yesterday morning (Thursday).

He is described as 5ft 11in in height with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo on his right arm.

Joseph was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with dark tracksuit bottoms and white Nike Air Max runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station.