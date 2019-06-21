Louth gardai release more information on Drogheda shooting and attacks

Gardai in Drogheda investigating a shooting incident and a number of related criminal damage incidents in the Drogheda area on Thursday evening (June 20) have released more information on the incident.

At approximately 7.50pm a number shots were fired in Elmwood Close, Termon Abbey at the driver of a silver VW Golf, injuring the driver.

A short time later a male self-presented to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and has been released from hospital.

Two cars were seen driving away from the scene, a Grey Peugeot 407 07C2620 and a Grey Honda Accord 05D13539.

At approximately 8.10pm a car, Grey Honda Accord, was reported on fire at Carstown railway bridge, Carstown, Termonfeckin.

At approximately 8.35pm a car, Grey Peugeot 407, was reported on fire at Starinagh, Collon.

At approximately 11.40pm and 11.50pm two houses in the Moneymore area of Drogheda were attacked and criminal damage caused. No persons were injured.

Superintendent Andrew Watters, Drogheda Garda Station is making the following appeal for witnesses to contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda station 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

· Any persons in the Elmwood Close, Termon Abbey area between 7.00pm and 8.00pm or any person driving in the same area and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.

· Any person in the Carstown railway bridge, Carstown, Termonfeckin area between 8.00pm – 8.30pm or any person driving in that area or on local roads between Termon Abbey, Drogheda and Carstown who may have dashcam footage to contact us.

· Anyone in the Starinagh, Collon area between 8.00pm and 8.45pm or any person driving in that area or on local roads between Termon Abbey, Drogheda and Starinagh who may have dashcam footage to contact us.

· Any information on the whereabouts of both the Grey Peugeot 407 07C2620 and a Grey Honda Accord 05D13539 in the days prior to the 20 June 2019 to contact us.

· Anyone in the Moneymore area of Drogheda between 11.15pm and 12 midnight to contact us.

Chief Superintendent Mangan speaking at Drogheda Garda Station has expressed his thanks to the wider community in the Drogheda area for their support and assistance over recent weeks which has reduced tensions within the Drogheda area.

Chief Superintendent Mangan also assures the community that An Garda Síochána is making every effort to prevent and detect these irresponsible criminal incidents occurring within a small group of individuals and continues to appeal to the wider community to come forward with any information which will assist An Garda Síochána in bringing the perpetrators to justice.