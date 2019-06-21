Dundalk man accused of theft of Adidas runners

An 18-year-old man prosecuted for the theft of a pair of Adidas runners and handling a pair of stolen runners, has had his case adjourned at Dundalk District Court so a Probation report can be prepared.

Omojolamiposi Bankole with an address at Point Road, Dundalk was charged with committing the offences at the same location on June 22 last year.

The Defence solicitor said the property had been recovered and his client is a young man with no previous convictions who had never been in trouble before.

Judge John Coughlan put back the case to the sixth of November.