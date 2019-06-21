House in Drogheda 'completely destroyed' in attack

A house in the Moneymore area of Drogheda, which was subjected to a petrol bomb attack yesterday evening, has been completely destroyed, according to reports.

LMFM reports that there were no injuries and that three properties in total were damaged during attacks which took place around 11.30pm.

It follows on from a shooting incident in the Termonabbey area of Drogheda in which a 22-year-old man was shot twice, in the chin and the shoulder.

A criminal investigation into the incidents is underway.