MET EIREANN: High pollen count for Louth today

According to a Met Eireann tweet this morning, sufferers of hay fever are in for a rough day as the pollen count for Friday is high countrywide, including Louth.

"We are in the peak of the grass pollen season so a high risk can be expected during dry, sunny days when the temperature is in the high teens. Occasional showers will reduce the risk wherever they occur."

The Asthma Society of Ireland is today warning the 7,570 people who have both asthma and hayfever in Louth to take precautions as pollen levels begin to rise.

Tips to survive Hayfever Season:

- Keep an eye on our daily pollen tracker on ie

- Speak to a nurse on the Asthma Society’s free Joint Asthma and COPD Adviceline (1800 44 54 64) about putting a hayfever management plan in place

- Talk to a doctor or pharmacist NOW about taking medication to prevent / reduce your symptoms. Don't wait until you feel unwell.

- Keep windows shut in your bedroom at night

- Keep windows and doors closed when the pollen count is high

- Stay indoors as much as possible on high pollen days

- Stay away from grassy areas, especially when grass is freshly cut

- Put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

- Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

- Shower, wash your hair and change your clothes if you have been outside for an extended period

- Avoid drying clothes outdoors, or shake them outdoors before bringing them in

- Minimise your contact with pets that have been outdoors and are likely to be carrying pollen

- Consider a purifier with a built-in air quality sensor to remove allergens and pollutants from the air