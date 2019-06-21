Work begins on replacing 'ageing water mains ' on Dublin Road in Dundalk

Irish Water have said that they have commenced works to replace ageing water mains on the Dublin Road in Dundalk.

The works involve the replacement of approximately 700 metres of ageing water mains with high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes. These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

The section of works will take place along the Dublin Road between the junctions with the Old Golf Links Road and the Marlbog Road. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by GMC Utilities Group and are expected to be completed by July 2019.

Once complete, the benefits of the project will include a more reliable water supply for all customers on the public water supply. The works will result in reduced leakage on the network. Operational and maintenance costs will also be reduced as the network operation will require less maintenance.

Irish Water has planned the works in short sections in order to limit impact on customers. Works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Traffic management will be in place over the course of the works. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Commenting on the works, Derek Deignan, Regional Lead on the Leakage Reduction Programme said, ‘The replacement of these ageing water mains in Dundalk will improve security of supply for local residents and businesses alike. Replacing the existing water mains with new modern pipes will provide a long-term solution to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in Dundalk.’

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Residents and businesses in the areas of the works have been notified and customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.