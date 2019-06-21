Deaths in Dundalk - Friday June 21 2019

The death has occurred of Ide Warren (née McEvoy) of Forkhill, Co Armagh, and formerly of St. Mary Rd., Dundalk and Clonard, Co Wexford

Peacefully in the Freeman Hospital, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. After a long illness died on the 18th June 2019. Ide beloved daughter of Francis (Frank) and the late Phyllis and dear mother of Diarmuid, Leah, Neil and the late Orla.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren Oisin, Ciaran and Ros, brothers Bernard, Dominic and Colum, sisters Regina and Sheena, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., Dundalk from 4pm to 9pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.50pm to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Kenure Cemetery, Rush, Co. Dublin. Donations kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com and irishheart.ie.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Aileen Nelson (née Conlon) of Ard Easmuinn and formerly Lordship, Dundalk, Louth / Mullingar, Westmeath



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Seán and dear mother of John, Barbara, Ciarán, Annette, Elaine, Sinéad and the late Joseph.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughters and sons-in-law Madelene, Alphie, Noirín, Pádraig and Neil, grandchildren Sabhbh, Tadhg, Sárán, Maeve and Seán, sister Maureen and her husband Walter, brother-in-law Luke, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her parents John and Marcella, brothers Tom, Hubert and Joseph and sisters Kitty, Rosamund, Marcella and Mary Teresa.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, Barbara, 127 Ard Easmuinn from 7p.m. on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 11am, to St. Mary’s Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Joachim (Maureen) McGuinness, MMM of Drogheda, Louth / Ardee, Louth



Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda of Sr Joachim (Maureen) McGuinness, Medical Missionaries of Mary, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of The Glebe, Ardee.

Predeceased by her parents Jack and Mary Ann, her brothers John, Tom, Hugh and Paddy, her sisters Nancy Fay and Bridie Carpenter.

Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and their families, her MMM family in Ireland and residents and staff in Aras Mhuire Nursing Home.

Funeral Mass in the MMM Convent, Beechgrove, Drogheda on Saturday, 22nd, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace