Louth gardai at scene of 'shooting incident'

Gardaí in Drogheda are at the scene of an apparent shooting incident of a male in his 20s that occurred at approximately 8.20pm today in the Termonabbey area of North Drogheda.

The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to sources the man was shot twice and the shooting is part of an ongoing feud.

Investigations are ongoing and there will be no further comment from gardai at this time.