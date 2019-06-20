Jack Lukeman for Dundalk Gaol this November

Musical legend, Jack Lukeman, will be making his way to Dundalk for a very special show on Saturday 16th November in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol at 8.30pm.

Jack Lukeman is a singer-songwriter, performer and raconteur. He is a number 1 platinum-selling and critically acclaimed artist who continues to win a worldwide fan base with beautiful melodies and lyrics in his works such as ‘Open Your Borders’, ‘Georgie Boy’, ‘Wicked Ways’ and ‘Little Man’.

Jack has toured as a special guest with artists such as Sting, Imelda May, Jools Holland & The Proclaimers. It has been said by music critics of Jack Lukeman that he ' is a compelling, dazzling stage performer. Incorporating the theatrical and romantic sensibilities of the likes of Jacques Brel, Jim Morrison, Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits, but with his own genuine melodic appeal’.

Audience members in the Oriel Centre will be treated to a spine tingling performance from Jack Lukeman in one of the most unusual venues in the country where you can expect to hear his magnificent voice soar around the stone walls, high up to the rafters and all through the old prison cells.

Tickets for what will be a spellbinding performance are €25 and available from Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol 042 9328887 or www.orielcentre.ie. Due to the intimate nature of the venue, limited tickets are available.