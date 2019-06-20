Dundalk urban art festival to feature on RTÉ News

RTÉ were in town this afternoon to film the 2019 Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival which is currently taking place until this Saturday, June 22.

RTÉ's North East correspondent Sinead Hussey and her camera crew joined in on a walking tour organised by Seek to show off the local historical figures who are being represented by graffiti artists in three main locations in Dundalk town centre.

RTÉ filming in Dundalk this afternoon

The walking tour crowd were treated to a stroll to see the unique artworks which are in progress on Patrick Street, Clanbrassil Street, Earl Street and Rampart Lane. The artists explained how their pieces paid tributes to local heroes such as Peter Rice, Cúchulainn and Edward De Bruce.

The piece on Earl Street by Dublin artist Aches

Make sure to tune into RTÉ News this evening to see Dundalk showcased in the sunshine. The footage will also be aired on RTÉ's Radio 1 programme Morning Ireland tomorrow morning.

Two more walking tours will take place tomorrow and on Saturday at 2pm each day from the Tourist Office at Market Square, Dundalk.

Martin McElligot of Dundalk BIDS watches on as artist James Earley explains the inspiration behind his abstract artwork

There's also a wrap party taking place this Saturday in The Spirit Store.

See: www.facebook.com/seekdundalk/ for more details.