LOUTH WEATHER: Temperatures could hit 20 degrees plus!

Louth could be in for some long overdue summer sun next week, with temperatures of over 20 degrees possible by the middle of the week.

That's according to local expert Louth Weather in a Facebook update this afternoon.

"On Monday I give my first positive long range forecast of the summer," the weather guru explained. "While I'm still not seeing any prolonged spell of proper summer weather on the way, we hopefully will see a gradual improvement in conditions.

He added: "Temperatures on the up, with 20°C plus likely by the middle of next week."

As for this weekend, here's the forecast:

FRIDAY: While I wouldn't rule out the odd shower, most areas staying totally dry. A mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of the sun in the morning and evening. Moderate westerly winds backing SE later. Max 16°C.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Cloudy but dry, though some rain is likely to develop late Sunday evening. Moderate easterly winds. Max 17°C.