Strength N.I.A. to support Dundalk's own Jinx Lennon in DisFunction Room

Saturday June 29 sees Jinx Lennon headline his first show in the DisFunction Room, Uisce Beatha Bar, Clanbrassil St.

Support act on the night is Strength N.I.A who are an unorthodox pop band from Derry in the North of Ireland.

Jinx will bring his Cosmic Border Schizo Cosmic Folk Sound of garage punk and primitive beats and lyrics, taking the audience on a rocky life affirming trip through the concrete jungles and smuggler roads of the North East, with songs from his latest album 'Grow A Pair', some classics like, 'get the guards' and 'Iron Bars' and new tunes from the forthcoming album.

Support act Strength N.I.A are an unorthodox pop band from Derry in the North of Ireland.

Led by singer Rory Moore they describe their music as 'Werewolf Pop'.

They use bass guitar, organ and beats to accompany the lyrical narratives of Moore’s powerful voice and has a personality that is immediate, fierce, and now.

Tickets at €10 are available from Eventbrite or on the door. Doors open at 9pm. See the DisFunction Facebook page for more info.