Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday June 20 2019

The death has occurred of Ciaran Ward of Hughes Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, 19th June 2019. Ciaran, beloved son of the late Francie and Madge, and dear brother of Florence, Anne and Sharon.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, nephews Darren, Mark and Alan, nieces Sarah and Sorcha, grandnephew Jack, brother-in-law Mickey, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his sister Sharon’s home, Meadow View, Avenue Rd, from 11am to 8pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Tumilty (née Logan) of New Golf Links Rd, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, 19th June 2019. Kathleen, much loved wife of the late Dan, devoted mother of John and dear sister of the late Marion and John.

Deeply missed by her son, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 2pm to 6pm on Friday with removal at 6.30pm to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, for evening prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock. Burial in Haggardstown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace









