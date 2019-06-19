Brexit information session to be held in Dundalk

A Brexit information session is being held in Dundalk on June 27. InterTradeIreland in conjunction with Dundalk Chamber of Commerce is hosting the information session so that local businesses can avail of practical advice and supports available to prepare them for different trading scenarios.

Attendees can meet with the InterTradeIreland team and avail of a one-to-one consultation with subject matter experts on Brexit issues in the areas of customs, tax, supply chain and logistics. They can avail of InterTradeIreland supports on the day:

Planning Voucher

Implementation Voucher

Online Learning Platform

Research & Reports

Wider suite of ITI programmes

Call in for a chat and see how InterTradeIreland can support your business.

Please register via: https://intertradeireland.com/events/brexit-information-session-dundalk-crowne-plaza-dundalk-county-louth-27-jun-2019-2/

The event takes place on June 27, 2019 from 8.30am - 2.00pm at The Crowne Plaza, in Dundalk, County Louth.