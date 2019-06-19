Two Dundalk food outlets have won awards for Best Burgers in Leinster

Burger enthusiasts don’t have to stray too far from home here in Dundalk to get their hands on a juicy award-winning burger, as Kepak, the sponsor of National Burger Day, today announced Leinster’s category winners.

There were two local winners, with Tony’s Pizzeria in Dundalk winning Best Burger at an Independent Takeaway and Mullen's Takeaway winning the Best Independent chain award for having the best provincial burger.

Well done to both businesses on taking home the awards.

The announcement comes ahead of National Burger Day, taking place tomorrow, 20th June, which will see hundreds of participating outlets across the country offer a special 2 for 1 deal on their signature burgers in celebration of National Burger Day.