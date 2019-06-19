Louth student organises Annagassan beach clean up

Lauren Boyle, a third-year student at St. Louis secondary school in Dundalk has organised an ocean clean up at Annagassan beach on Saturday, July 6.

The poster for Lauren's bright idea was passed on by her proud CSPE teacher Orla Drumgoole who said: "Lauren Boyle is in third year and came up with this plan by herself. In the wake of teenage action on climate change it’s a good idea!"

For more information on the cleanup contact Lauren on 0894569340.