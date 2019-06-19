WATCH: Dundalk man goes viral with hilarious pub performance of Rubberbandits hit

Dundalk man Alan Fisher has become a social media sensation overnight after a video of him taking over an Irish pub with his own unique version of the Rubberbandits' hit 'Horse outside' was posted to Facebook.

The video shows Alan belting out the tune and the pub laughing along - brilliant!

Alan is originally from St. Gerard's Square in Dundalk, but has been living and working in Tokyo in Japan for a number of years.

