Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday June 19 2019

The death has occurred of Rose McEnaney (née McHugh) of Gorteen, Inniskeen, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan

In her 90th year, peacefully, in the tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home, Dundalk.

Rose, beloved wife of late John, much loved mother of of Séan, Kathleen and Eamon, predeceased by sisters Jane and Mary Ann, sadly missed by her granchildren John, Suzanne, Conall, Tadhg, Ultan, Diarmuid, Niamh and Aine, daughters in law Angela, Adrienne and son in law Jack, neices, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm today, Wednesday, until removal Friday to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen, arriving for 12 noon requiem Mass burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Aisling Cushnahan (née Parker) of 18 Lower Slievenacloy Road, Lisburn, Antrim / Dundalk, Louth

On June 15 2019, peacefully at home. Aisling, dearly beloved wife of Aidan, and beloved daughter of Liam and the late Elizabeth Parker, loving sister of Barry and Hilary, daughter-in-law of Kathleen and the late Patrick Cushnahan and sister-in-law of Tara and Mel.

Very deeply regretted by the Cushnahan and Parker family circle.

Funeral on Thursday at 10.45am from her home to St. Peter's Church, The Rock for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Ravensdale.

House strictly private.

No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Hannastown c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors, 75 North Street, Lurgan, Co. Armagh BT67 9AH.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rosemary (Babs) DORAN (née Goss) of Ardlea, Artane, Dublin of formerly Long Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully, aged 95 years, at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tom and dear mother of Patricia and Leontia.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, grandchildren Claire and Kevin, son-in-law Andrew, sister-in-law Pearl, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22nd, in St. John Vianney Church, Ardlea Road at 11.30am, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Donkey Sanctuary (www.thedonkeysanctuary.ie) or the Peter McVerry Trust (www.pmvtrust.ie)

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brian Lynch of 6 Maryville, Dunleer and late of Crubany, Cavan

Suddenly at home. Brian, beloved husband of Kay (née Byrne) and loving father of Melanie, Melissa, Emma, Jessica and Bernard.

Predeceased by his sister Josie (Jameson). Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, brothers Ned and P.J., sister Theresa, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Aaron, Abbie, Ellie, Mia, Kaylee, Zoe and Millie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 PY28) from 6pm on Wednesday evening. Removal on Friday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.

May he rest in peace







