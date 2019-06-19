Dundalk FC could face Partizani (Albania) or Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) in second round of Champions League qualifiers

Dundalk FC could face either Partizani (Albania) or Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers.

It follows this morning's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, just 24 hours after The Lilywhites drew Latvian champions Riga in the opening tie.

Vinny Perth's men were pulled first in today's proceedings, meaning, if they overcome Riga, they'd be home first, with the ties due to take place on Tuesday/Wednesday, July 23/24 and 30/31.

