UEFA Champions League
Dundalk FC could face Partizani (Albania) or Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) in second round of Champions League qualifiers
UEFA Head of Club Competitions Michael Heselschwerdt draws out the name of Dundalk FC during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round draw at the UEFA headquarters. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Dundalk FC could face either Partizani (Albania) or Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers.
It follows this morning's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, just 24 hours after The Lilywhites drew Latvian champions Riga in the opening tie.
Vinny Perth's men were pulled first in today's proceedings, meaning, if they overcome Riga, they'd be home first, with the ties due to take place on Tuesday/Wednesday, July 23/24 and 30/31.
