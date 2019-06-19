Network Ireland holds sales event in Dundalk

“Strategies to increase your Sales” was the topic for the Network Ireland Louth event for June, which took place in Creative Spark in Dundalk. The speaker for the evening was Dundalk woman, Anne Conlon, of All About Sales.

Anne’s business is based in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, but she delivers her sales training courses countrywide. Anne is also President of Network Ireland Mayo and was delighted to be speaking to members from her native county.

With over twenty years’ experience in Sales management and Account Management, Anne says that her story is one of “one of sweeping floors, working on checkouts to managing and mentoring large businesses with dozens of staff”.

Anne delivered a highly informative and entertaining message on sales and selling to those in attendance. She said that “to sell successfully you have to start your day positively and, on a scale of one to ten above the line, you have to be between five and ten.”

This means that where we are in ourselves is important, before we go out to sell. Anne believes that “we all sell the same thing – we sell a solution to a problem and the more of a problem you find, the bigger the sale!”

Companies have moved from delivering on customer service to a customer experience. Customer service is giving the customer what they want but a customer experience is about going the extra mile for your customer.

The more of a customer experience you give, the more sales you’ll make, and this applies no matter what

business you are in.

A highly interactive questions and answers session followed with members leaving motivated and energised and ready for their next sale.

Network Louth is a branch of Network Ireland, a Nationwide organisation supporting the professional, and personal, development of women. It provides support, learning and networking opportunities for women in business and enterprise, throughout Ireland, through the branch network.

Network Ireland is a non-profit, voluntary organisation, established in 1983 and now has 15 Branches Nationwide. Membership is made up of a diverse group of women, from budding entrepreneurs to SME owners, professionals, and leaders in indigenous and multinational organisations, the Public Sector, the Arts, non-profit organisations and charities.