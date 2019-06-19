Dundalk man accused of possession of stolen garden strimmer

A 32-year-old man accused of trespass, using a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and possession of a stolen garden strimmer, was placed under a curfew as part of bail conditions imposed at Dundalk district court last Wednesday.

William Joyce of Grange Close, Muirhevnamore is accused of committing two of the offences at Naughton’s Close on June seventh last and with trespassing at Aghameen Park on the same date.

In addition to remaining in his home from 11pm to 6am, he must also have no contact with witnesses in the prosecution, and must reside at his father's address in Glenwood, Dundalk.

Mr. Joyce - who had his case adjourned to September 18, must also provide a mobile phone number to Gardai on which he can be contacted at all times.