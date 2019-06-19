Dundalk District Court
Dundalk businessman admits drink driving offence
Dundalk courthouse
A local businessman who admitted a drink driving offence on Crowe Street in Dundalk, has been banned from driving at the local district court.
Fifty-seven-year-old Jimmy Cumiskey of Sliabh na Glock, Jenkinstown was prosecuted for an offence on January 14 last year.
Judge John Coughlan imposed a €25 fine and a six month disqualification, which at the request of the defence was postponed to July 10.
