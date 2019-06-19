Louth couples struggling to get on Home Loan scheme

The inability of young couples in County Louth to avail of the Government's “troubled” Home Loan Scheme was highlighted by local TD Declan Breathnach last week.

“I have had representations made to my office by couples in Louth who are finding it difficult to avail of this scheme, despite possessing all of the eligibility criteria," explained Deputy Breathnach.

The Fianna Fáil TD has said the Government needs to come clean on the future of its troubled Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Scheme considering the ongoing failure to allocate the 2019 funding which was promised to Local Authorities nationwide.

“The scheme is aimed at helping applicants who cannot get a mortgage through the banks to avail of a competitive loan from their local authority.”

He added: “There is at least one Local Authority who cannot issue loans to those approved due to delays in granting this year’s funding to the Scheme. This, despite assurances that the matter was being discussed with the Department of Public Expenditure and would be resolved soon.

“This scheme was the Minister's sole measure to tackle the crisis in housing affordability. Prospective homeowners, desperate to get on the property ladder but unable to afford to buy given the current price of property were assured that this scheme would work. They were encouraged to apply via their Local Authority, but thousands of people continue to be left in limbo completely unaware of what stage their application is at and when it might progress.

“Local authorities now are finding they are not in a position to agree to provide loans to those who have successfully met criteria because the Government has avoided allocating the necessary funding which had been promised for 2019.”