Dundalk RehabCare team ‘Kick a point’ to raise vital funds

A team of aspiring footballers from RehabCare here in Dundalk have completed a major fundraising challenge, visiting all 38 GAA clubs in Co Louth throughout May and June to ‘kick-a-point’.

The challenge was organised to raise vital funds for RehabCare’s much-loved horticulture unit.

All six members of the team kicked a point in each pitch before being whisked away by bus to the next GAA club on the list. The group was met with huge support and great excitement at every club they visited on their whirlwind trip. Schoolchildren and club members and their own families and friends were on hand to cheer on the team. The challenge raised more than €2,500 for the centre’s horticulture unit.

Gerard Roe, Horticultural Coordinator with RehabCare Dundalk, said: “This all came about because the lads love their local clubs and we got talking about going to visit pitches and it just went from there. We had a lot of fun and raised much needed funds.”

RehabCare’s horticulture programme in Dundalk has been catering for people with disabilities for the past 18 years. This therapeutic horticulture programme increase self-esteem and self-confidence, develops social and work skills, improves literacy and numeracy skills and increases general well-being, promoting social interaction.

Mr Roe added: “It was a great experience for the service users to go around the county to club grounds they knew as well and those they didn't. It was a challenge keeping to the timetable but luckily we were only late arriving at one club out of 38. The fun was in the expectation of the next club and the lads were having a private competition to see who would score first time at each ground”.

“We got wonderful support throughout the county, especially where we had prearranged for primary schools adjacent to GAA pitches to come out and support the lads. No matter where I have been at games in the last couple of months, people have been saying it to me about the fantastic idea it was. We would like to say a huge thank you for the great pride they instilled in the lads for their efforts, along with their generous financial support.”

The centre will use the funds to upgrade the horticulture unit so that they can encourage more of our service users from Carroll Village to use it.

“We have numerous ideas which include providing an extra space which would be used for arts and crafts. The lads got so much out of it from working as a team until each person kicked their own point, to the pride they had when they got to their own local club.

“The excitement each Monday morning in the centre, as the lads arrived in extra early so we could get going, was great, to the extent that other service users wanted to come along also. I really needed a bigger bus by the end of it. Some of the lads who were on the trip have part-time jobs, and so could only join up in the afternoon, but they made sure this happened. I don't know what we're going to do next Monday when we have nowhere to go!” said Mr Roe.