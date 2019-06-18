Renowned composer Kaija Saariaho in Dundalk this week

The renowned Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho will be in Ireland this week for the Stations of the Sun festival here in Dundalk.

Presented by Louth Contemporary Music Society on 21 and 22 June, the festival begins with a concert of seven works on Friday evening including Changing Light (2002) for solo voice (soprano Raphaële Kennedy) and ensemble. The concert will also feature violinist Aliisa Neige Barrière, Saariaho’s daughter, who will perform Frises (2011) for violin and electronics. Flautist Camilla Hoitenga and cellist Jakob Kullberg will perform Mirrors (1997).

On Saturday night, a second concert of Sarriaho works will include Terra Memoria (2006) for string quartet (performed by Finnish group Meta4) and Près (1992) for cello and electronics performed by Kullberg.

The Stations of the Sun festival will feature a lunchtime concert on Saturday of two works by György Kurtág, HiPartita for solo violin performed by Hiromi Kikuchi, and a new work Un pezzo settembrino for violin and viola (Kikuchi and Ken Hakii).

On Saturday at 3pm, there will be a concert of three premieres by composers Linda Catlin Smith, Pascale Criton and Peter Garland, and at 5pm the Russian Patriarchate Choir will perform at St Nicholas’ Church of Ireland, Dundalk.

Tickets can be bought here



