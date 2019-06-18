Ireland's only bingo rave returns to Dundalk

Bingo Loco, the hugely popular bingo rave where players can win extravagant prizes have announced they are coming back to Dundalk on Friday, July 26.

Posting on their website about the event which will take place in The Lisdoo Arms, the Bingo Loco organisers said:

"DUNDALK we can't get enough of you!!

"Bingo loco is coming at you in July with all the madness you know and love. Gear up for an insane night of Bingo, lip sync battles, silly dance-offs, crazy props, confetti cannons, and bad decisions. Shenanigans are mandatory!

"WHAT IS BINGO LOCO?

"We are the runaway child of traditional bingo complete with rave rounds, lip sync battles and dance-offs. The conventional Bingo Cartel don't like what we do. We don't care. We are bringing bingo kicking and screaming into a full-on party rave! We've got the ball's... the bingo balls to make your roar so loud you'll definitely lose your voice.

"Previous prizes include: Trip to Vegas & Coachella, dildos, blow up dolls, Instax cameras, crates of cans, a bathtub, 90's gameboys, convertible car, bags of rubbish, 8 foot teddy bears and even a boat??

"Here's a taste of what we are: www.facebook.com/bingolocoie/videos/361011684388707/

"The Dirty Details:

Lisdoo Hotel

Doors open: 6:30pm

First game: 8:00pm

18s+

Inquiries: hello@bingo-loco.com"

Tickets are available here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bingoloco/275502/