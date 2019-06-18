Louth HSE support staff to go ahead with strike on Thursday

Around 10,000 support staff working with the HSE are due to go on strike this Thursday after talks with the Workplace Relations Commission came to a close without an agreement yesterday.

The workplace stoppage, which is being held over pay and conditions, is due to affect Louth patients of hospitals in Dundalk and Drogheda.

Patients across 38 other hospitals and health facilities across Ireland will also be affected by the work stoppages.

The dispute followed a job-evaluation process which found that HSE support staff had increased their skills over recent years which had led their unions to ask for pay raises.

Union members have said that regarding a 2017 evaluation, members are entitled to have pay raises of up to €3,000.

Speaking after talks concluded Paul Bell, Siptu health division organiser, said that the strike would go ahead on Thursday morning.