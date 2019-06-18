Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday June 18 2019

The death has occurred of Eugene Shevlin of Lynns, Annagassan, Co Louth

In his 91st year, suddenly at home. Eugene, beloved husband of Julia (née Pilson). Predeceased by his brothers John and Paddy and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his wife, brothers Tom and Henry, sister-in-law Vera, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 VO25) from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Angela McGinn (née Daly) of Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Cremartin, Castleblaney, Co.Monaghan and Dundalk

On June 17, 2019 at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Padraig, son Pat (Dublin), daughters Mary (Dundalk) and Ann (London),sons-in-law David and Alan, grandchildren Triumph, Tallon, Savannah, Matthew and Jack, brother Aidan, sister-in-law Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Thursday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brian Lynch of 6 Maryville, Dunleer and late of Crubany, Cavan



Suddenly at home. Brian, beloved husband of Kay (née Byrne) and loving father of Melanie, Melissa, Emma, Jessica and Bernard.

Predeceased by his sister Josie (Jameson). Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, brothers Ned and P.J., sister Theresa, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Aaron, Abbie, Ellie, Mia, Kaylee, Zoe and Millie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode A92 PY28) from 12 noon on Wednesday.

Removal on Friday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please

May he rest in peace