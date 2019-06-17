Breathnach: Closure of Dundalk Community Welfare Offices 'imminent'

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has said that the closure of two Community Welfare Offices in Dundalk now looks "imminent".

In a statement released to the Democrat tonight, Deputy Breathnach described the feelings of staff.

"Staff are extremely unhappy at this news and say that the move goes against everything that the Community Welfare Service stands for."

He added: "To amalgamate the two outlying offices based at Muirhevnamore and Adelphi Court into the Intreo Office at St. Alphonsus Road making it an appointment only service will severely discommode service users, both the elderly and mothers of young children.

"In an answer to a recent Parliamentary Question Minister Regina Doherty was her usual vague self neither confirming nor denying the rumours.

"The Community Welfare Service has traditionally been a walk-in service in the heart of communities. Switching to an appointment only system does not serve the community well as the Minister is trying to imply. In addition, the service at Adelphi Court is next to the bus station making it so convenient for those coming into the office from rural areas."

Deputy Breathnach concluded: "This proves how our Government thinks little of the upset these closures will cause to the most vulnerable in our communities."