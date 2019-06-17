Here's the forecast in Louth for the week ahead

According to online weather guru Louth Weather, there's a chance of decent weather coming soon, but it may not be until into July before we see it.

Looking far ahead, Louth Weather was feeling more confident about the chances of good summer weather coming to these shores.

"I've a better feel for the longer range than I've had so far this summer. I think high pressure will begin to build slightly bringing better conditions. That said, I'm still not seeing any proper spell of hot dry sunny weather before the end of June."

In an update on Facebook this morning, Louth Weather also gave the lowdown on what to expect for the week ahead:

MONDAY: Some sunny breaks today but mostly cloudy. Dry this morning. Showers this afternoon. Risk of the odd heavier one, but some places staying relatively dry. Turning dryer again by evening. Moderate SW winds. Milder than recently at 18°C.

TUESDAY: Very similar to Monday. Almost calm Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Similar mix of sunny spells and showers. Moderate westerly winds. Max 17°C.

THURSDAY: Yet more sunshine and showers. Moderate, occasionally fresh westerly winds. Cooler at 15°C.

FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday, but I expect the frequency and number of showers to reduce with many places staying dry.

THE WEEKEND: EARLY indications show more settled conditions with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. A few showers about but many areas remaining dry. Temperatures recovering to about 17°C.