Emergency services in Louth involved in rescue in Carlingford last night

Emergency services including local coastguard and fire and rescue personnel were involved in the rescue of a man following a fall in Carlingford last night.

According to LMFM News, the incident took place at Carlingford Marina, when a man took a fall from a small cliff.

LMFM say the alarm was raised around 11.30pm, with emergency services attending the scene, including local coastguard and fire and rescue.

The man was removed to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry as a precaution.