Dundalk gardai in 'no doubt' sexual motive behind attack on woman

Gardai investigating a "random" attack on a woman in Dundalk on Thursday evening say they are in "no doubt" that that there was a sexual motive behind the "random" attack.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Garda Superindenent Gerry Curley said that woman was attacked from behind but managed to push away from the attacker and struggle free.

“This is a random attack, she did not know who this person was, she was just out for a walk,” Superindendent Curley told the Irish Times.

He added: “We know the culprit walked on to the inner relief road so that his why we are looking for dash cam footage.”

The incident took place at around 19.45 on Thursday evening at the Táin Walk that links the Inner Relief Road to the Newry Road.

The suspect is a male in his 20s and was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms. He has a tight haircut, with fair hair, is around 6'2" and has a tanned complexion.

The man left the area on foot and made his was out of Táin walk and headed north on to the Inner Relief Road (N52).

Gardaí are appealing for any person who witnessed the incident or with any information to contact them at Dundalk Garda station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.