Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday June 16 2019

The death has occurred of Jimmy McGovern of Grey Acre Road, Newtownbalregan, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday June 14 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. ex An Post. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Anne, brothers Tony and Joe.

Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving sister Anne, brother in-law Tim Shanahan, sister in-law Zoe, nephew and nieces Aoife, Niall, Kerry and Shannon, aunt Bridie, uncles Philip and Michael, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Anne, Grey Acre Road (eircode) A91XY71 Sunday 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am driving to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The North Louth Hospice.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Eugene Shevlin of Lynns, Annagassan



In his 91st year, suddenly at home. Eugene, beloved husband of Julia (née Pilson). Predeceased by his brothers John and Paddy and sister Mary.

Sadly missed by his wife, brothers Tom and Henry, sister-in-law Vera, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace



