Ludlow family hold gathering at Dundalk Square

The family of murdered Seamus Ludlow held a leaflet launch on Saturday morning, with family members and supporters distributing a new information leaflet at the Square and elsewhere in Dundalk.

The leaflet gives a detailed account of how Seamus, a 47 year old bachelor, was murdered by a loyalist gang consisting of members of the Red Hand Commando murder gang and members of the British army's Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR), on the 2nd of May 1976, and how to this day justice has been denied to Seamus and his family.

A large number of Ludlow family members, along with supporters and elected representatives gathered at the Square and many copies of the Seamus Ludlow campaign's new information leaflet were handed out to passers by.

"We were delighted to see Louth TDs Gerry Adams and Declan Breathnach come along, as well as several members of Louth County Council, including Councillors Ruairi O Murchu, Antioin Watters, and Joanna Byrne. The Ludlow family appreciates their generous support, along with that of Councillors John McGahon and Maeve Yore who were unable to attend."

Distribution of the new information leaflet will continue in the weeks ahead throughout north Louth,South Armagh and further afield.