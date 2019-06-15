Praise for latest north Louth operation to tackle 'scourge' of boy racers

Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters has welcomed the latest move on tackling the ‘scourge’ of boy racers in the North Louth area.

Cllr Watters highlighted the issue once again when it reared its head over the Christmas period.

“I received calls from concerned residents of the Feede and Blackgate area of Ravensdale who were using the quiet period on the roads to drive excessively and dangerously in the area and then up to Carrickarnon, turn around and back to Ravensdale again. I worked closely with my colleague Cllr Liz Kimmons in the South Armagh area and welcome the operation that took place on Thursday last.”

Cllr Watters explained: “a joint operation between the PSNI and Gardaí was mounted along the old Dublin Road in Carrickarnon which straddles the border. Residents in the Carrickarnon, Edentubber and Feede areas have been under siege and have had enough and warmly welcome this new co-operation.

“I have spoken to a number of local residents and they are delighted something is finally been done as it has gone on for far too long and they are sick of having their daily lives disrupted by this dangerous, selfish and reckless behaviour.”

Going forward Cllr Watters has promised to “continue to push to ensure this operation continues on a regular basis and let people get back to living their lives in peace.”