Found
Missing Dundalk man located 'safe and well'
Colin Quinlivan
Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year old Dundalk man Colin Quinlivan.
According to gardai Colin has been located safe and well.
15/06/2019
Search our Archive
Found
Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32 year old Dundalk man Colin Quinlivan.
According to gardai Colin has been located safe and well.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on