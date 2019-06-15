Paddy Cheshire 5k Run a 'fitting tribute' to his 'unstinting dedication'

On Saturday June 29 at 7pm, the inaugural Paddy Cheshire Memorial 5km will take place.

The race will start from Old St.Brigid’s School on the Point Road and the course will encompass most of the picturesque Quay area of Dundalk, finishing on the iconic Navvy Bank.

The course is almost totally flat leading to opportunities for personal bests for everyone from beginner to experienced racer. All finishers will receive a beautiful medal that has been generously sponsored by John McCabe Nissan. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the Sean O’Mahonys Clubrooms with parking and bag drop also available.

Paddy Cheshire was a long-standing member of the Sean O’Mahonys, holding the role of senior team manager in 1992.

He was also chairman of Dún Dealgan Athletics Club in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. His family still have a strong association with both clubs with son Paul the O’Mahonys physio for the past few years. The race is a fitting tribute to his unstinting dedication to both organisations.

The race is fully certified and available to Over 16s only. Registration is available at:

https://www.myrunresults.com/events/paddy_cheshire_memorial_5k/3090/details

The cost is €15 per person and there will be cash prizes for the first 3 male and female finishers.

Sean O’Mahonys will also be donating a percentage of the money raised to the local Lourdes Invalid Fund. This will enable a sick child to make a pilgrimage to the beautiful town of Lourdes.