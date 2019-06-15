Dundalk man admits punching another man who had intervened in dispute

A 25 year old man who admitted punching another man who’d intervened in a dispute he was having with his girlfriend in Ardee, has been given a two year suspended sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court and been ordered to perform 240 hours community service.

David Crawley of Drive One, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Corn Mill, William Street, Ardee on November sixth 2016

The victim told gardai was he heading home around 8.30 or 9pm when he recognised a woman he had been at school with, who was arguing with her boyfriend – the accused.

The injured party got involved as the woman was upset and the defendant was behaving “in a somewhat irrational fashion”.

The court heard he became aggressive, took off his top and the victim ran away, but he later tried to calm the accused down.

He told gardai about 30 seconds later – while the victim had his hands in his pockets, the accused hit him on his forehead with a closed fist knocking him out.

The man’s father - who witnessed the assault, told gardai his son went down ‘like a sack of spuds’.

The court heard when gardai arrived on the scene they had to use pepper spray to restrain the woman’s father, who had since died in a road crash and was a co-accused in the case in relation to a separate attack on the victim.

The defendant – who had no previous convictions and was offering €1,000 to show his remorse, was arrested two months after the assault and told gardai that he’d no memory of what happened.

The Defence barrister stressing his client’s previous good record urged the court not to impose a custodial sentence on the accused.

A two year sentence was imposed, which Judge McDonnell suspended in full on the accused entering a bond to be of good behaviour for three years.