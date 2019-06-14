Deaths in Dundalk - Friday June 14 2019

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Coleman (née McDonald) of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee and formerly of Main Street, Clogherhead, Co Louth

On June 13 2019 peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her daughter Marion and grand daughter Ellen.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Patsy, sons Patsy, Jimmy,and Alan, sister Catherine, daughter-in-law Clare, her adored granddaughters, grandsons, great-grandsons, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday 14th June from 1pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday, 15th June, walking to Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired. to Clogherhead RNLI.

May she rest in peace