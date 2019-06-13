Irish Water

Burst water main affecting supply to parts of Dundalk

Irish Water say supply will be off until this evening

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Irish Water have announced this afternoon that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Bridge Street, Church Street and surrounding areas in Dundalk.

Works have an estimated completion time of 7pm this evening.

Irish Water are recommending that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.