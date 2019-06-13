Irish Water
Burst water main affecting supply to parts of Dundalk
Irish Water say supply will be off until this evening
Irish Water have announced this afternoon that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Bridge Street, Church Street and surrounding areas in Dundalk.
Works have an estimated completion time of 7pm this evening.
Irish Water are recommending that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
#IWLouth: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Bridge Street, Church Street and surrounds in Dundalk until 7pm today.— Irish Water Care (@IWCare) June 13, 2019
