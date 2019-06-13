LOUTH WEATHER: Better ahead; but no real summer sun on the horizon

Local weather expert Louth Weather has hinted that the current bad spell should pass by next week, but don't expect anything amazing any time soon unfortunately.

"It looks like pressure will build slightly as next week progresses, so a slight improvement with fewer showers, more sunshine and slightly warmer. But still no decent spell of proper summer weather on the horizon."

In a post on Facebook this afternoon, Louth Weather also gave the outlook for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Dull and cloudy but apart from the odd patch of light rain it will be mostly dry. Light to moderate NW winds. Cold at only 13°C.

FRIDAY: A few showers and some sunny spells breaking through, but overall a mostly cloudy and dry day. Moderate southerly winds. Max 14°C.

SATURDAY: A wet start but this should clear early. Mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon. Moderate southerly winds. Max 15°C.

SUNDAY: The showery trend continues, with similar conditions to Saturday.