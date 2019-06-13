Former world snooker champion to make bid for Open glory in Louth

2005 World Snooker champion Shaun Murphy could be swapping the green baize of the Crucible for the lush fairways of Royal Portrush after announcing a bid to qualify for this year’s Open Championship.

Murphy was a rank outsider when he rose to prominence to win the 2005 World Snooker Championship, but ‘The Magician’ is as handy with a driver in his hand as he is with a cue.

His scratch handicap means he can play the regional qualifier at Baltray here in County Louth later this month and the 36-year-old says that anything near his previous best round of -4 gives him a chance of making it to the final stages of qualifying.

Murphy has been given odds of 200/1 by BoyleSports that he tees it up at Portrush in July as the County Antrim venue stages the Open for the first time since 1951.

Rory McIlroy is the 8/1 favourite to get his hands on the Claret Jug for the 2nd time while Graeme McDowell is in at 66/1 to triumph on his local course after securing his invite at last week’s Canadian Open.