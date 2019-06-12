Create the Great in You holding two day Summer camp for young people at Dundalk IT

Louth based mentoring and self development social enterprise, Create the Great in You are holding a Summer Camp for young people between the ages of 12 and 17 years old this month in Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT).

Taking place on June 26 and 27 in Room M111 in the Muirhevna building at DkIT, the two day Summer Camp is designed to develop leadership skills, build resilience and work in teams while also making friends.

The camp runs from 10am to 3pm each day with registration taking place on the Wednesday at 9.30 am.

Guest speaker Brian Gartland, player with Dundalk FC will be present on the Wednesday to share his experience of leadership at a professional level.

The Create the Great in You team includes Mark Mc Cormack, Founder; Simon Ryan, Mentor Creativity; Josh Challoner, Project Manager; Paige Mellin; Craig Kerr; Patrick Brady; Grace Kieran; Vicky Nulty and Krysten Bachen.

Founder Mark is keen to stress that if fees are a barrier to attending the camp, to contact them and they will help out where they can.

Contact mark@createthegreatinyou.com for further information.

Create the Great in You held a live workshop at the Student Congress Cycle Against Suicide Event in the 3Arena a couple of months ago. You can watch a video of the show here.